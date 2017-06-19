Loyal historian lands Spirit of Community Award
A Hollywood kind of love lives in Cadillac. Pat Sjogren lives at Curry House due to dementia, but Cliff, her husband of 64 years, visits every day.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Northern Michigan News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Cadillac Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hey KKKalkaska!
|6 hr
|CountyRoad
|1
|Julie wright consolino
|Wed
|North side concerns
|3
|Amber Farrah and her gay boyfriend charlie
|May 26
|gotcha
|1
|Grand prize trout caught at 2:30 a.m. during Ma...
|May '17
|Jim Risden
|1
|Real Estate agent murdered in 1984 (Oct '10)
|Mar '17
|Kim Brown
|10
|Do you consider Kalkaska a great town? (Jan '09)
|Jan '17
|Don
|16
|Cadillac falls to Lake Odessa-Lakewood in Class... (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|Jfish
|1
Find what you want!
Search Cadillac Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC