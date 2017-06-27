JoAnne Thompson Vatter
The sudden death of a young Cadillac firefighter has left friends and family members in a state of shock. Mark Feister, 36, president of the Cadillac Firefight... CADILLAC - JoAnne Thompson Vatter, of Cadillac, Michigan, died peacefully on Sunday, June 18, 2017, with her husband, Dick, holding her hand, and her dear friends, Mike and A... As cadillacnews.com transitions to a metered site, the login information will help us determine whether you are a paid subscriber or one of our casual visitors.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Northern Michigan News.
Add your comments below
Cadillac Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hey KKKalkaska!
|Jun 22
|CountyRoad
|1
|Julie wright consolino
|Jun 21
|North side concerns
|3
|Amber Farrah and her gay boyfriend charlie
|May '17
|gotcha
|1
|Grand prize trout caught at 2:30 a.m. during Ma...
|May '17
|Jim Risden
|1
|Real Estate agent murdered in 1984 (Oct '10)
|Mar '17
|Kim Brown
|10
|Do you consider Kalkaska a great town? (Jan '09)
|Jan '17
|Don
|16
|Cadillac falls to Lake Odessa-Lakewood in Class... (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|Jfish
|1
Find what you want!
Search Cadillac Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC