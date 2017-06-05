Evart Twp. roads to see facelift creating more than 150 jobs
A Michigan Department of Transportation grant will help to create more than 150 jobs after road work is completed in Evart Township. MDOT announced Thursday that ... EVART - A Michigan Department of Transportation grant will help to create more than 150 jobs after road work is completed in Evart Township.
