MDOT road projects to watch out for during Memorial Day
The Michigan Department of Transportation is halting about 70 percent of its road and bridge projects to ease travel headaches during the memorial holiday weekend. AAA estimates more than 1.2 million travelers will hit the road between May 25 and Memorial Day.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WOODTV.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Cadillac Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Grand prize trout caught at 2:30 a.m. during Ma...
|May 1
|Jim Risden
|1
|Real Estate agent murdered in 1984 (Oct '10)
|Mar '17
|Kim Brown
|10
|Do you consider Kalkaska a great town? (Jan '09)
|Jan '17
|Don
|16
|Cadillac falls to Lake Odessa-Lakewood in Class... (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|Jfish
|1
|Girl at gt vapor store (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Vapepro
|1
|Lake City DDA trying to determine what to do wi... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Rebel_life
|1
|Lake City supervisor explains where the city's ... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Rebel_life
|1
Find what you want!
Search Cadillac Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC