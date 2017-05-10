Cooking demo offers healthy recipes, tasty dishes

When you go to the library, you usually go to check out a book or two, but community members who went to the Ardis Missaukee District Library recently had the cha... As cadillacnews.com transitions to a metered site, the login information will help us determine whether you are a paid subscriber or one of our casual visitors. The process of logging in does not make you a subscriber nor does it require any billing info, so there is no financial obligation attached to logging in.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Northern Michigan News.