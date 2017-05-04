CAPS officials say cyberbullying, sexting has reached 'crisis level' among students

The Latest on the health care bill in the House : 2:45 p.m. President Donald Trump is awaiting a jubilant GOP for a Rose Garden cel... CADILLAC - Cadillac High School Principal Shaina Squires sometimes has to spend her entire day dealing with reports of cyber bullying and sexting among students. &q... CADILLAC - Cadillac High School Principal Shaina Squires sometimes has to spend her entire day dealing with reports of cyber bullying and sexting among students.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Northern Michigan News.