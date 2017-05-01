Cadillac's Kanouse headed to Hope for softball
Morgann Kanouse found the school she wanted. The bonus is the Cadillac High School senior gets to continue her softball career.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Northern Michigan News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Cadillac Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Grand prize trout caught at 2:30 a.m. during Ma...
|17 hr
|Jim Risden
|1
|Real Estate agent murdered in 1984 (Oct '10)
|Mar '17
|Kim Brown
|10
|Do you consider Kalkaska a great town? (Jan '09)
|Jan '17
|Don
|16
|Cadillac falls to Lake Odessa-Lakewood in Class...
|Nov '16
|Jfish
|1
|Girl at gt vapor store (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Vapepro
|1
|Lake City DDA trying to determine what to do wi... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Rebel_life
|1
|Lake City supervisor explains where the city's ... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Rebel_life
|1
Find what you want!
Search Cadillac Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC