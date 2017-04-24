Today in history: Mesick golf course developer faces environmental charges

A suicidal Manton man who threatened law enforcement was detained by police with chemical agents and less-than-lethal force. According to a press release from th... April 25, 1917 School boys in rural districts of Wexford County were being dismissed from school duty so they may aid their fathers on the farms, according to the statement of ... As cadillacnews.com transitions to a metered site, the login information will help us determine whether you are a paid subscriber or one of our casual visitors.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Northern Michigan News.