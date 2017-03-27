Old US-131 reconstruction in Wexford ...

Old US-131 reconstruction in Wexford County starting April 10

PROJECT: MDOT will invest $5.5 million to reconstruct about 5.8 miles of Old US-131 between Cadillac and Manton. This project is part of a plan to transfer jurisdiction of the roadway to the Wexford County Road Commission following reconstruction.

