Old US-131 reconstruction in Wexford County starting April 10
PROJECT: MDOT will invest $5.5 million to reconstruct about 5.8 miles of Old US-131 between Cadillac and Manton. This project is part of a plan to transfer jurisdiction of the roadway to the Wexford County Road Commission following reconstruction.
