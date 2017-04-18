Jess Curtis Rongey, of Tustin, passed away Saturday, April 15, 2017, at his home. He was 34. Jess as born May 30, 1982, in Cadillac, to James Arthur and Mariann ... As cadillacnews.com transitions to a metered site, the login information will help us determine whether you are a paid subscriber or one of our casual visitors.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Northern Michigan News.