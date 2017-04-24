A suicidal Manton man who threatened law enforcement was detained by police with chemical agents and less-than-lethal force. According to a press release from th... MANTON - James "Jim" Edward Knapp, of Manton, passed away at Munson Medical Center in Traverse City on Sunday, April 23, 2017, at the age of 23. Jim was born ... As cadillacnews.com transitions to a metered site, the login information will help us determine whether you are a paid subscriber or one of our casual visitors.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Northern Michigan News.