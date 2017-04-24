With the joy of hope for an eternal tomorrow, the family of Dick T. Winkel, formerly of McBain, mourns his passing at 92 years of age on April 21, 2017 in Grand Rapi... As cadillacnews.com transitions to a metered site, the login information will help us determine whether you are a paid subscriber or one of our casual visitors. The process of logging in does not make you a subscriber nor does it require any billing info, so there is no financial obligation attached to logging in.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Northern Michigan News.