Clemente (Clem) Fuentes Jr.

Clemente Fuentes Jr. died peacefully in his home on Sunday, April 9, 2017, in Cadillac, Michigan. He was 88 on Feb. 17. Clem was born in Brownsville, Texas, an... As cadillacnews.com transitions to a metered site, the login information will help us determine whether you are a paid subscriber or one of our casual visitors.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Northern Michigan News.