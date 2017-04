As tax season closes, scammers increase efforts

Income tax returns for 2016 must be filed by Tuesday, April 18, and scammers are increasing their efforts to obtain personal information from taxpayers so they can... As cadillacnews.com transitions to a metered site, the login information will help us determine whether you are a paid subscriber or one of our casual visitors. The process of logging in does not make you a subscriber nor does it require any billing info, so there is no financial obligation attached to logging in.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Northern Michigan News.