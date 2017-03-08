Winds topple several large trees in Cadillac area, two die when struck on M-115
Two people were killed when a tree was blown onto their vehicle while driving on M-115 near the Osceola-Clare county line. The Michigan State Police, Mou... CADILLAC - Roads crews and emergency personnel were busy well into Thursday clearing roadway of debris caused by gusty winds the day before.
Cadillac Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Do you consider Kalkaska a great town? (Jan '09)
|Jan '17
|Don
|16
|Cadillac falls to Lake Odessa-Lakewood in Class...
|Nov '16
|Jfish
|1
|Girl at gt vapor store
|Oct '16
|Vapepro
|1
|Lake City DDA trying to determine what to do wi... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Rebel_life
|1
|Lake City supervisor explains where the city's ... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Rebel_life
|1
|beware: cadillac movie goers (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Kevin Perkins
|3
|TNT busts methmakers in Traverse City (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Sneaky Pete
|1
