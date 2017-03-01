Wexford jail project nearly 50 percent complete

Crews have been building the new Wexford County Jail for a total of 152 days and in that time Jail Project Manager Lisa Vogler said nearly 50 percent of the projec... As cadillacnews.com transitions to a metered site, the login information will help us determine whether you are a paid subscriber or one of our casual visitors. The process of logging in does not make you a subscriber nor does it require any billing info, so there is no financial obligation attached to logging in.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Northern Michigan News.