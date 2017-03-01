Wexford jail project nearly 50 percent complete
Crews have been building the new Wexford County Jail for a total of 152 days and in that time Jail Project Manager Lisa Vogler said nearly 50 percent of the projec... As cadillacnews.com transitions to a metered site, the login information will help us determine whether you are a paid subscriber or one of our casual visitors. The process of logging in does not make you a subscriber nor does it require any billing info, so there is no financial obligation attached to logging in.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Northern Michigan News.
Add your comments below
Cadillac Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Do you consider Kalkaska a great town? (Jan '09)
|Jan '17
|Don
|16
|Cadillac falls to Lake Odessa-Lakewood in Class...
|Nov '16
|Jfish
|1
|Girl at gt vapor store
|Oct '16
|Vapepro
|1
|Lake City DDA trying to determine what to do wi... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Rebel_life
|1
|Lake City supervisor explains where the city's ... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Rebel_life
|1
|beware: cadillac movie goers (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Kevin Perkins
|3
|TNT busts methmakers in Traverse City (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Sneaky Pete
|1
Find what you want!
Search Cadillac Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC