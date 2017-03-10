Public meeting March 9 for Old US-131...

Public meeting March 9 for Old US-131 reconstruction project

WHAT: The Michigan Department of Transportation will have an open house-style meeting to discuss upcoming reconstruction of Old US-131 between Cadillac and Manton, scheduled to begin April 10. Accommodations can be made for persons with disabilities and limited English speaking ability. Large print materials, auxiliary aids or the services of interpreters, signers, or readers available upon request.

