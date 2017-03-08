Homeless shelter cancels plan for new Cadillac location amid public outcry

Plans to purchase a building in Cadillac for an expanded men's shelter have been canceled after several members of the community expressed concerns about the... As cadillacnews.com transitions to a metered site, the login information will help us determine whether you are a paid subscriber or one of our casual visitors. The process of logging in does not make you a subscriber nor does it require any billing info, so there is no financial obligation attached to logging in.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Northern Michigan News.