Henry "Bud" Schut, of Cadillac, passed away Tuesday morning, February 28, 2017, at Samaritas Senior Living in Cadillac. He was 91. The Mass of Chri... As cadillacnews.com transitions to a metered site, the login information will help us determine whether you are a paid subscriber or one of our casual visitors.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Northern Michigan News.