Arlene Mobley

Arlene Mae Mobley, of Evart, passed away on Thursday, March 2, 2017, in Cadillac. She was 79. She was born on May 8, 1937, the daughter of Glen and Ida My... As cadillacnews.com transitions to a metered site, the login information will help us determine whether you are a paid subscriber or one of our casual visitors.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Northern Michigan News.