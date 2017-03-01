Animal advocate group to FOIA county for shelter operation information

While a group of animal advocates is still interested in potentially taking over operations of the Wexford County Animal Shelter, they are first going to do some d... As cadillacnews.com transitions to a metered site, the login information will help us determine whether you are a paid subscriber or one of our casual visitors. The process of logging in does not make you a subscriber nor does it require any billing info, so there is no financial obligation attached to logging in.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Northern Michigan News.