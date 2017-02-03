Snow sculptures from the sea along Lake Cadillac
At least five people were injured, including four juvenile passengers, in a three-vehicle crash in Cadillac on Friday evening. According to a press release fro... CADILLAC - While it's true sea creatures need plenty of water in order to survive, it typically isn't of the frozen variety.
|Do you consider Kalkaska a great town? (Jan '09)
|Jan 21
|Don
|16
|Cadillac falls to Lake Odessa-Lakewood in Class...
|Nov '16
|Jfish
|1
|Girl at gt vapor store
|Oct '16
|Vapepro
|1
|Lake City DDA trying to determine what to do wi... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Rebel_life
|1
|Lake City supervisor explains where the city's ... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Rebel_life
|1
|beware: cadillac movie goers (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Kevin Perkins
|3
|TNT busts methmakers in Traverse City (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Sneaky Pete
|1
