Many want to turn back clock on daylight saving time, according to survey

Getting that extra hour of sleep in November is nice, but come March, springing forward can be a pain, so much so that many people would like daylight saving time ... As cadillacnews.com transitions to a metered site, the login information will help us determine whether you are a paid subscriber or one of our casual visitors. The process of logging in does not make you a subscriber nor does it require any billing info, so there is no financial obligation attached to logging in.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Northern Michigan News.