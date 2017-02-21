Livestock Auctions

Northern Michigan Livestock Sale every Wednesday at 2:30 p.m. Feb. 22 results: Calves - light deacons, $5 to $130; heavy deacons, $25 to $145; started calves, &md... As cadillacnews.com transitions to a metered site, the login information will help us determine whether you are a paid subscriber or one of our casual visitors. The process of logging in does not make you a subscriber nor does it require any billing info, so there is no financial obligation attached to logging in.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Northern Michigan News.