Gerrymandering distorts democracy

An article on area "Progressives" by Nick Green contained statements about gerrymandering I believe are incorrect: "Currently, Michigan uses Apol standa... As cadillacnews.com transitions to a metered site, the login information will help us determine whether you are a paid subscriber or one of our casual visitors. The process of logging in does not make you a subscriber nor does it require any billing info, so there is no financial obligation attached to logging in.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Northern Michigan News.