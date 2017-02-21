Delbert D. Nye, of Kingsley, passed away Tuesday, January 31, 2017, surrounded by his loved ones. He was 81. He was the son of Irvan and Louise Nye, bor... As cadillacnews.com transitions to a metered site, the login information will help us determine whether you are a paid subscriber or one of our casual visitors.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Northern Michigan News.