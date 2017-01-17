Trash pickup in city of Cadillac is delayed a day

Due to hazardous road conditions, Missaukee County governmental offices will not open until 10 a.m. on Tuesday Jan. 17. Osceola County non-essential governmen... Trash pickup in the city of Cadillac will be delayed a day due to icy road conditions. Trash will not be picked up today , but will resume on Wednesday provided r... Trash pickup in the city of Cadillac will be delayed a day due to icy road conditions.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Northern Michigan News.