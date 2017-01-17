Love INC names new director

After Diane Wood announced her retirement from Love INC, where she served as executive director since 1995, her plans were delayed by the June fire that destroyed ... As cadillacnews.com transitions to a metered site, the login information will help us determine whether you are a paid subscriber or one of our casual visitors. The process of logging in does not make you a subscriber nor does it require any billing info, so there is no financial obligation attached to logging in.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Northern Michigan News.