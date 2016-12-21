Today in history: Cadillac officers threatened by suspect with knife

Dec. 30, 1916 An echo of the criminal case tried before Judge Lamb in Circuit Court last month, in which Joseph and Iola Toman, of Springville, were found not guilty of poisoni... As cadillacnews.com transitions to a metered site, the login information will help us determine whether you are a paid subscriber or one of our casual visitors. The process of logging in does not make you a subscriber nor does it require any billing info, so there is no financial obligation attached to logging in.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Northern Michigan News.