Julie Ann Handy passed away on Saturday, December 24, 2016 at Magnolia Adult Foster Care in Manton. She was 47. Julie was born on March 22, 1969, in Flint, Michi... As cadillacnews.com transitions to a metered site, the login information will help us determine whether you are a paid subscriber or one of our casual visitors.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Northern Michigan News.