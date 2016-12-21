John Ronald DeYoung, also known as Ron, of Cadillac went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, December 27, 2016. He was 74. Ron was born on January 20, 1942, in All... As cadillacnews.com transitions to a metered site, the login information will help us determine whether you are a paid subscriber or one of our casual visitors.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Northern Michigan News.