Ernestine DeGroot
Crews from several area departments battled a house fire in northern Missaukee County early Friday. Firefighters were initially dispatched to reports of a chi... MOORESTOWN - Ernestine DeGroot, 81, of Moorestown, passed away Thursday, December 22, 2016, at Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Northern Michigan News.
Add your comments below
Cadillac Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Do you consider Kalkaska a great town? (Jan '09)
|Dec 8
|Kalkaska is feces
|15
|Cadillac falls to Lake Odessa-Lakewood in Class...
|Nov '16
|Jfish
|1
|Girl at gt vapor store
|Oct '16
|Vapepro
|1
|Lake City DDA trying to determine what to do wi...
|Jul '16
|Rebel_life
|1
|Lake City supervisor explains where the city's ...
|Jul '16
|Rebel_life
|1
|beware: cadillac movie goers (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Kevin Perkins
|3
|TNT busts methmakers in Traverse City (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Sneaky Pete
|1
Find what you want!
Search Cadillac Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC