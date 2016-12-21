Deputies use Narcan to revive subjects found in van in Northern Michigan

Around 9:22 p.m. on Dec. 28, deputies from the Wexford County Sheriff's Office were dispatched to the Beacon and Bridge Service Station in Clam Lake Township about two unresponsive subjects in a van in the parking lot. A man, 46, and a woman, 20, both from Midland, were found breathing but unresponsive.

