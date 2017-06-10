State of Montana v. Jeffrey Bruce Lackman
COUNSEL OF RECORD: For Appellant: Chad Wright, Chief Appellate Defender, Koan Mercer, Assistant Appellate Defender, Helena, Montana For Appellee: Timothy C. Fox, Montana Attorney General, Tammy A. Hinderman, Assistant Attorney General, Helena, Montana Eileen Joyce, Silver Bow County Attorney, Samm T. Cox, Deputy County Attorney, Butte, Montana A 1 A Silver Bow County jury convicted Jeffrey Lackman of deliberate homicide after he shot Mark Partelow, an acquaintance, in the head following a brief fight in Butte, Montana. Lackman raises three issues on appeal, which we restate as follows: 1. Whether the District Court abused its discretion in instructing the jury on Lackman's justifiable use of force defense.
Start the conversation, or Read more at FindLaw.
Add your comments below
Butte Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Frankie Ballard coming to town
|Jun 14
|Guest
|1
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Montana (D... (Oct '10)
|May 25
|Amazenblue
|77
|Vote Greg Gianforte for governor (Nov '15)
|May 24
|Vote Democrat
|2
|JonBenet Ramsey Case Solved! (Mar '10)
|Mar '17
|Texxy
|19
|Stripper Denies a Guy Sex, He Calls 911 (Aug '14)
|Feb '17
|Brainiac Phart
|4
|Richard Opper, Montana DPHHS Should Be Fired (Dec '16)
|Dec '16
|Don Birkholz
|1
|Fighting Jack exuded the spirit of a young nation (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|after becoming a Dad
|2
Find what you want!
Search Butte Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC