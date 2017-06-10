Montana Tech selects Softdocs
Softdocs, an enterprise content management, e-forms and workflow provider exclusively for the education market, today announced that Montana Tech, a public university located in Butte, Montana, is using Etrieve for its enterprise content management needs. Previously leveraging Perceptive Nolij Web, Montana Tech selected Softdocs to help the institution eliminate paper and manual processes across their student services offices.
