Felon grabbed rifle as buffalo charged him, defense lawyer says
A convicted felon who went on a buffalo hunt in Montana and grabbed a rifle when the buffalo came charging is now facing a felon in possession of a firearm charge in federal court. Cecil Wesley Tias, 45, of Pendleton made his first appearance on the charge Thursday in U.S. District Court in Portland.
