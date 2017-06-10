100 years ago in near Butte, Montana:...

100 years ago in near Butte, Montana: Nearly 200 feared dead in...

Nearly 200 miners were feared dead after a fire in the Speculator Mine near Butte, Montana, The Spokesman-Review reported on June 10, 1917. The shocking news of the day came from across the mountains: 193 miners were feared dead after a fire in the Speculator Mine near Butte, Mont.

