100 years ago in near Butte, Montana: Nearly 200 feared dead in...
Nearly 200 miners were feared dead after a fire in the Speculator Mine near Butte, Montana, The Spokesman-Review reported on June 10, 1917. The shocking news of the day came from across the mountains: 193 miners were feared dead after a fire in the Speculator Mine near Butte, Mont.
