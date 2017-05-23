Leading Roles: Candidates for preside...

Leading Roles: Candidates for president-elect, Board of Governors show strong ABA roots

If ABA president-elect candidate Robert M. Carlson looks familiar to House of Delegates members, there's a good reason for that: He's been there before. Carlson, a partner at Corette Black Carlson & Mickelson in Butte, Montana, is seeking the president-elect position three years after ending his stint as chair of the House of Delegates.

