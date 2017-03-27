New president-elect touts ABA's value...

New president-elect touts ABA's value to 'Main Street lawyers'

The ABA's policy and lobbying arms can get a lot of attention, especially after public statements on contentious issues. But ABA president-elect candidate Robert Carlson says the ABA also offers unmatched value to "Main Street lawyers": practical help with their everyday work, opportunities to keep abreast of top legal news and advocacy for causes important to the profession.

