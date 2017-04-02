Aisha Johnson

Aisha Johnson

Apr 2, 2017

Aisha Johnson knows that a butt in Brazil is different than a butt in China or even a butt in Butte, Mont. But Johnson's job at Fiat Chrysler is making sure that all those differences don't add up to a hill of beans when it comes to the comfort and usability of FCA's vehicles.

