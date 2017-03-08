Karolina's Role as a Butte Nanny

Karolina's Role as a Butte Nanny

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Glasgow Courier

Karolina's most recent employment in Butte, Montana, during the early 1900s was turning out satisfactory, each position different from the previous one. Life in Montana was more diverse that she, a Croatian-born young lady, could have ever anticipated.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Glasgow Courier.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Butte Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for U.S. House in Montana (D... (Oct '10) 9 hr Vanilla Wolf 72
News Stripper Denies a Guy Sex, He Calls 911 (Aug '14) Feb '17 Brainiac Phart 4
Richard Opper, Montana DPHHS Should Be Fired Dec '16 Don Birkholz 1
News Fighting Jack exuded the spirit of a young nation Nov '16 after becoming a Dad 2
want a tattoo Oct '16 Gary 1
test (Apr '15) Jul '16 test 4
Tattoo (Aug '15) Mar '16 Lutz 30
See all Butte Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Butte Forum Now

Butte Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Butte Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Iraq
  5. Syria
  1. Iran
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Volcano
 

Butte, MT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,775 • Total comments across all topics: 279,417,122

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC