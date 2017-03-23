First Time In History, White Middle-A...

First Time In History, White Middle-Aged Americans Dying Faster Than Blacks

Thursday Mar 23 Read more: The Daily Caller

White middle-aged Americans are dying at faster rates than any time in recent memory, according to research by Princeton Professors Anne Case and Angus Deaton. Mortality rates for white non-Hispanics with a high-school education or less now surpass those of blacks overall, the professors found .

