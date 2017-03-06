Cannons, laser, radars planned to keep birds from toxic pit
In this Dec. 14, 2016 photo, a Phoenix Wailer bird deterrent sits on the bank of the Berkeley Pit in Butte, Mont. The wailer, which emits different sounds at random times, is one of the devices used to keep birds from landing in the toxic water of the former copper mine.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fairfield Citizen-News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Butte Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Stripper Denies a Guy Sex, He Calls 911 (Aug '14)
|Feb '17
|Brainiac Phart
|4
|Richard Opper, Montana DPHHS Should Be Fired
|Dec '16
|Don Birkholz
|1
|Fighting Jack exuded the spirit of a young nation
|Nov '16
|after becoming a Dad
|2
|want a tattoo
|Oct '16
|Gary
|1
|test (Apr '15)
|Jul '16
|test
|4
|Tattoo (Aug '15)
|Mar '16
|Lutz
|30
|Jim Thomason - Artist (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|In Search Of
|1
Find what you want!
Search Butte Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC