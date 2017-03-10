Broadway Announces Additional High-Grade Drill Results at Madison,...
141-foot section grading 1.18% copper and 1.22 grams per tonne gold between 398 feet and 539 feet including a 33-foot interval containing visible native copper and copper oxides in the core sample grading 3.45% and 0.14 g/t gold. Individual 3-foot samples from the interval ranged from a low of 0.193% to a high of 6.69% copper with 23 of the 47 samples returning values in excess of 0.5%.
