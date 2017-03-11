Best 1927 Adventures

Best 1927 Adventures

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Hilobrow

The Continental Op, a short, overweight, cynical private investigator employed by the Continental Detective Agency's San Francisco office, is one of literature's first hard-boiled detectives - the prototype for Raymond Chandler's Philip Marlowe and Hammett's own Sam Spade. Called to a corrupt western town - modeled on Butte, Montana - the Op agrees to help Elihu Willsson, a local industrialist, rid the city of the competing gangs who Willsson invited there in the first place.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hilobrow.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Butte Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for U.S. House in Montana (D... (Oct '10) Mar 8 Vanilla Wolf 72
News Stripper Denies a Guy Sex, He Calls 911 (Aug '14) Feb '17 Brainiac Phart 4
Richard Opper, Montana DPHHS Should Be Fired Dec '16 Don Birkholz 1
News Fighting Jack exuded the spirit of a young nation Nov '16 after becoming a Dad 2
want a tattoo Oct '16 Gary 1
test (Apr '15) Jul '16 test 4
Tattoo (Aug '15) Mar '16 Lutz 30
See all Butte Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Butte Forum Now

Butte Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Butte Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Iraq
  5. Health Care
 

Butte, MT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,361 • Total comments across all topics: 279,480,169

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC