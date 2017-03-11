Best 1927 Adventures

The Continental Op, a short, overweight, cynical private investigator employed by the Continental Detective Agency's San Francisco office, is one of literature's first hard-boiled detectives - the prototype for Raymond Chandler's Philip Marlowe and Hammett's own Sam Spade. Called to a corrupt western town - modeled on Butte, Montana - the Op agrees to help Elihu Willsson, a local industrialist, rid the city of the competing gangs who Willsson invited there in the first place.

