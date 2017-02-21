Wrexham dad calling for motorbike fan...

Wrexham dad calling for motorbike fans to ride with pride in 'Cannonball Run'

The event, first undertaken in 2012 around the perimeter of Wales, continues to gather popularity, with entrants from across the UK joining in this Welsh version of the Cannonball Run, which has raised more than 24,000 for charity. Founded on an idea by Coedpoeth resident Jason Lewis, 46, the ride follows the 1,070 mile navigable roadway perimeter of Wales over five consecutive days.

