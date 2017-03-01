The Great Wall: Thick as a Brick

Friday Feb 17

Perhaps not since Roman centurion John Wayne ambled up to Jesus on the cross in The Greatest Story Ever Told has an American actor looked so uncomfortably out of place as Matt Damon in The Great Wall . Set in 11th century China, the film posits that an army of warriors has been tasked with protecting the nation - indeed, the world - against the monsters that periodically rise up and destroy everything in their path.

