Puppy Learns Tough Life Lesson After Sticking Head Inside Tire Wheel

Blaze found himself in a precarious situation after he stuck his head through a tire wheel in Butte, Montana, on Monday afternoon. Blaze's owners left him alone in their yard on Monday afternoon and somehow he managed to get his head stuck in a tire wheel.

