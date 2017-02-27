Man charged with 23rd DUI

Man charged with 23rd DUI

A 54-year-old man was arrested over the weekend in Montana and charged with what turned out to be his 23rd DUI. Clinton Todd Sproles was arrested Saturday night in Butte, Montana on suspicion of driving drunks, according to Billings' KTVQ.

