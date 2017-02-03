Eight-month-old puppy saved by firefighters after being stuck in wheel for hours
An adorable puppy got stuck in a rather precarious position when its owner left it in the back-garden for a few hours. Blaze, who is just eight months old, got caught inside the centre of a wheel because of his curious canine tendencies.
