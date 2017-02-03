Eight-month-old puppy saved by firefi...

Eight-month-old puppy saved by firefighters after being stuck in wheel for hours

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Feb 3 Read more: Metro UK News

An adorable puppy got stuck in a rather precarious position when its owner left it in the back-garden for a few hours. Blaze, who is just eight months old, got caught inside the centre of a wheel because of his curious canine tendencies.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Metro UK News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Butte Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Stripper Denies a Guy Sex, He Calls 911 (Aug '14) Feb 5 Brainiac Phart 4
Richard Opper, Montana DPHHS Should Be Fired Dec '16 Don Birkholz 1
News Fighting Jack exuded the spirit of a young nation Nov '16 after becoming a Dad 2
want a tattoo Oct '16 Gary 1
test (Apr '15) Jul '16 test 4
Tattoo (Aug '15) Mar '16 Lutz 30
Jim Thomason - Artist (Dec '15) Dec '15 In Search Of 1
See all Butte Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Butte Forum Now

Butte Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Butte Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Syria
  5. Hurricane
  1. North Korea
  2. Wall Street
  3. Mexico
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Iran
 

Butte, MT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,310 • Total comments across all topics: 278,944,564

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC